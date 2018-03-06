NORTH READING, Mass. (CBS) – Firefighters and officers in Massachusetts are being called heroes for saving a puppy’s life right inside their station.

And their work was caught on camera.

Police: Robbery Suspects Shoot Pizza Delivery Man, Steal Only Pizza

The fire station camera shows two neighbors inside the station, with their 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy “Bodey,” who was choking.

Firefighters spring into action, using a pet-sized version of the Heimlich maneuver on the little fella.

They also used CPR and a special oxygen mask.

“If you see someone or something that is in distress you do what you can to help and that’s what we’re trained to do, and that’s what we did,” said North Reading Police Department Officer Peter DiPietro.

Prosecutors Want To Paint Cosby As Big Hollywood Predator

“The first couple of compressions weren’t doing anything, and I tried squeezing a little harder, and I heard a couple puffs of air,” said North Reading Police Officer Jorge Hernandez.

Bodey had been with his new family only 24 hours when some of his lunch went down the wrong pipe.

The good news, Bodey should make a full recovery.