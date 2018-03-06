PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amber Keys’ father passed away three years ago.

Her father, Bobby Keys, a saxophonist, toured for decades with the Rolling Stones and played alongside legends.

“Return To Sender with Elvis, that’s my father… Delaney and Bonnie and then, of course, Mad Dogs and Englishmen,” explained Keys.

Overwhelmed at the prospect of sorting through all of her dad’s possessions, Amber turned to an online estate sale service called “Everything But The House” for help.

“We find things of value in people’s homes that they really didn’t know existed,” said Mandana Dayani, the chief brand officer with Everything But The House.

A handful of companies offer a similar service bridging the gap between do-it-yourself internet auctions and traditional on-site sales.

“Everything But The House” sends a small team to sort and photograph the sellers’ items, then they post online. Every bid begins at one dollar.

“These are curated sales, the auction lasts five to seven days and then you get your check,” Dayani explains.

The service is geared towards those who don’t want to sell the items themselves.

But convenience comes at a cost.

Sellers only receive up to 65% of sale proceeds – instead of the full amount they’d get if they handled the sale alone.

For Amber, it was well worth it.

“Thank god for these guys, it was like having my own little army,” she said.

Some much-needed help during a difficult time.

Everything But The House says they “sell 99-percent of the listed items to buyers from more than 150-countries.”

