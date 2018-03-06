WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of Area Ahead Of Nor'easterDelaware County Still Dealing With Power Outages, Downed TreesLatest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings 
By Stephanie Ballesteros
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday night’s Wheel of Fortune puzzle may be one of the best puzzle answers of all time.

The theme of the puzzle was “headline” and the answer is one Philadelphia Eagles fans will never forget.

But just in case anyone else has forgotten, here’s the answer: “Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions.”

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

