PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is looking for information about a female pit bull-type dog found with stab wounds in North Philadelphia.

woobie PSPCA: Dog Found With Stab Wounds, Left To Die In North Philly

Credit: (CBS3)

Woobie was located near the Fern Rock train station around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Animal Care and Control transported Woobie to the PSPCA for care. Now, an investigation is underway.

PSPCA says Woobie suffered multiple stab wounds on her rib cage, trauma to her lungs and possible internal bleeding.

She was transferred to Penn Vet’s Ryan Hospital for care as she is currently in stable condition, awaiting to undergo an exploratory wound surgery.

“Woobie was stabbed at some point and left to die,” said Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement at the PSPCA. “We are seeking the public’s help to uncover what happened, who did this and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline at 1-866-601-SPCA.

