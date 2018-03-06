WEATHER ALERT: Nor'easter Expected To Dump Heavy Snow | NJ Declares State Of Emergency | Wolf Declares State Of Emergency For Pa. | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyUtility Crews Rush To Restore Power For Thousands | SEPTA, Amtrak Modify Schedules | Latest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings | Community Cancellations
DELAWARE (CBS) — The Delaware State Police are currently investigating several locations in which skimming devices have been reported throughout the state.

Authorities say that these devices have been primarily placed at ATMs and gas stations.

A large number of people have fallen victim to the skimming devices, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved.

The Delaware State Police reminds those who use ATMs or visit gas stations to be vigilant and monitor your accounts closely.

They also suggest that if you have used your payment cards at the following locations between January 1, 2018 to present, to review your accounts for fraudulent activity and contact your local law enforcement agency or the law enforcement agency where the skimming happened:

  • Sunoco, Odessa, DE
  • Royal Farm, 1551 Pulaski Hwy, Newark, DE
  • Shore Stop, 796 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE
  • Royal Farms, Harrington, DE
  • Harbeson Deli, 26454 Lewes-Georgetown Hwy. Harbeson, DE
  • Exxon, 300 Chapman Rd. Newark, DE
  • Wawa, 2748 Pulaski Hwy. Newark, DE
  • Wawa, 183 Airport Rd. New Castle, DE
  • Shorestop, 522 W. Stein Highway, Seaford, DE

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 302-752-3814.

 

