PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A non-profit known for mentoring urban youth marked its 20-year anniversary in Philadelphia Tuesday with a special event, celebrating women leaders, including the first female NFL coach.

City Year honored trailblazers at their Women’s Leadership Luncheon with keynote speaker Dr. Jen Welter. She shared her insight as the first woman to coach in the NFL and the importance of gender equality.

“It is really important to show men and women on an equal footing, Because when we are instruments to one another’s success, it’s about ‘how do we move the needle forward for each other?’ that changes everything.”

Mentor and mentee, Iana Garrick and Keisha Swaringer, also spoke at the luncheon and say, the power of mentorship gifted them both greater personal growth.

“While I was teaching my students and holding them accountable, I grew as a person,” Garrick said.

Over the past 20 years more 150,000 students have served with City Year.