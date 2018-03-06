WEATHER ALERT: Second Nor'easter Of March Expected To Dump Heavy Snow On Region | Utility Crews Rush To Restore Power For Thousands | Latest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings | Community Cancellations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Center City on Sunday morning.

Police say the man grabbed and strangled the woman as she was walking in the 1300 block of Lombard Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect pulled her onto the 400 block of South Watts Street and began to punch the victim in the face, causing head injuries.

Police say he then sexually assaulted the woman before robbing her of her backpack.

The investigation also revealed that a second suspect acted as an accomplice.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police at 215-685-3251/3252.

