PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students and teachers were treated to some big surprises today at a Burlington County school.

The Philadelphia 76ers Dunk Squad made an impromptu visit this morning to Fountain Woods Elementary. Nine hundred students and teachers assembled for the performance.

The event was full of cheers and excitement, but there was more to come for the audience. They would come to find out that Burlington Department Stores also donated more than $90,000 to the school’s teachers for supplies. Each teacher was awarded $600 and Burlington also distributed $200 worth of supplies.

Following the presentation of the charitable donation, executives from Burlington went to classrooms to read to students.