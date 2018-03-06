PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two area high schools, Truman High School in Bristol, and Mastery Charter in Philadelphia, are among 50 nationwide to be awarded $10,000 for their theatre programs.

“We are so excited, We’re so happy,” said Truman High School drama teacher Tracey Gatte.

Gatte says she has a variety of reasons to be thrilled about the Recognizing and Inspiring Student Expression, or RISE, grant. The money will give a big boost to their program.

“I think it really provides some opportunity for our students to go on some trips, bring in some speakers, do workshops, really just take their perspective and their theatre experiences a little bit further than typically what we’re able to afford,” she said.

Gatte also has a personal stake in this, as she served as a consultant on the upcoming TV series Rise, which is based on the book, Drama High.

The book chronicles Truman High School’s theatre program led by Lou Volpe, and his assistant, Tracey Gatte.

“The characters on Rise are Lou and Tracey, just different last names,” she said.