PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re in the market for a new job and you love soaking up the sun then it’s time to touch up your resume.

The founder of Virgin Group, billionaire Richard Branson, is looking for a new personal assistant to live and work on Necker Island.

The Virgin Group has built its reputation in setting the bar for entrepreneurialism and focuses on financial services, health and wellness, TMT, Music & Entertainment, and Travel and Leisure.

The job entails hard work as a personal assistant and would require someone with strong administrative skills.

According to the LinkedIn listing, “The main responsibilities will be diary and email management, general correspondence, filing and archiving, booking travel and providing cover for Richard’s PA when they’re on holiday, amongst a whole host of other admin-related tasks. It’s a busy role in two even busier offices so think carefully as it’s not for everyone (despite the sunshine).”

If that sounds right up your alley then you have until March 10th to email a video of yourself and your CV to iwanttobeyourpaaa@virgin.com.

The listing states that the video should be no longer than two minutes and should include important information like why you want the job, an interesting fact about you and your unique skills and experience that would make you perfect for this role.

Who knows, you could soon be living an island lifestyle!