PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a van caught on fire at a Drexel University parking garage on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:35 p.m. at 34th and Ludlow Streets in University City.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the parking garage.

Firefighters have since put the fire out.

There are no reported injuries.