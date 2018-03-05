PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested a 42-year-old Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff on charges of indecent exposure and assault.

According to police, a 43-year-old woman told investigators that on Oct. 27, 2017, Stephen Postell, her immediate supervisor, parked a vehicle under a bridge around 16th and Westmoreland Street and indecently assaulted her.

The woman said she fought off Postell and he stopped the assault.

The woman also told investigators that Postell sexually assaulted her while at their workplace during another occasion.

Postell was arrested on Friday on charges of indecent exposure, indecent assault and simple assault charges.