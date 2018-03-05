WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Area Ahead Of Nor'easterDelaware County Still Dealing With Power Outages, Downed TreesLatest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings 
Filed Under:Local TV, Marijuana Legalization, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are hearing the case for and against marijuana legalization.

The Democrat-led Assembly Oversight Committee held the hearing Monday in Trenton. Three additional meetings are planned for the spring.

The issue is front and center after Democrat Phil Murphy won last year’s gubernatorial contest while campaigning for legalization.

Advocates say legalization can grow state revenue and the economy, help end a pot-fueled black market and reduce drug-related arrests.

Opponents dispute the arguments on the black market and also say children are at risk to drug exposure. They also raised concerns over driving while under the influence of drugs and a spike in emergency room visits.

Nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for recreational use.

__

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch