Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women work on computers at their desks in the Comax software company office in the central city of Holon near Tel Aviv on April 17, 2016. The company in Holon near Tel Aviv employs 20 ultra-Orthodox women, one of several to do so as increasingly more female breadwinners from Israel's religious community join the secular work force. Graduates of programming schools in the overwhelmingly ultra-Orthodox community of Bnei Brak, about 10 kilometres (six miles) away, the Comax women produce most of the firm's computer programmes for large supermarkets in the vicinity. / AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY DELPHINE MATTHIEUSSENT (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In 2018, women are still fighting to see equal opportunity and treatment as their male counterparts. However, some states perform better than others in terms of health, safety, economic and social well-being when it comes to women’s equality.

WalletHub took a look at The Best And the Worst States For Women and using 23 key indicators found that New Jersey ranks 16th out of the 50 states and District of Columbia.

The dataset used in their study examines things such as median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to female homicide rate.

Here Are The Best Cities For Women In Tech

In terms of health and safety, New Jersey ranked sixth overall; whereas, in regards to economic and social well-being, it ranked 18th.

The Garden State found itself in good company among Delaware, New York, Washington state, and D.C. that outranked it.

Where Does Philly Rank In America’s Hardest-Working Cities?

However, Pennsylvania ranked 35th, which suggests a major need for improvement if the state would like to see higher numbers in the study for 2019.

A look at WalletHub’s 2017 study on the Best And Worst States For Women’s Equality shows a dramatic difference in slightly different categories across the board.

To read more, CLICK HERE.