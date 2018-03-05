PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old Trenton man is now facing charges in the death of a gas station attendant in Mercer County.

Nasir Reed was arrested Monday. He’s been charged with death by auto and leaving the scene of a deadly motor vehicle accident.

On Feb 19, police say Reed struck and killed 35-year-old Charles Nevius in the parking lot of a QuickChek in Lawrence Township.

Police say Nevius was attempting to stop the driver after the Nissan hit another car in the lot and kept going. Nevius later died from his injuries.

Both reviewing the surveillance footage and a tip helped them crack the case, say police.