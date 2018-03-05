PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prosecutors have rested in the trial of a Philadelphia man accused of murdering a transgender woman 5 years ago. The suspect is representing himself in court, and took the stand this Monday afternoon.

Following testimony of a crime scene officer, and two detectives about evidence and statements the suspect made, the state rested its case against defendant Charles Sargent, who’s charged with murdering Diamond Williams in July 2013.

The 44-year-old then took the stand, and told jurors he’s “not an aggressive person,” but that he was “in shock” after finding out Williams was anatomically a man.

He said was remorseful for killing Williams, but argued it was in self-defense.

The prosecutor then questioning Sargent on kicking Williams to the ground, running downstairs to get a screwdriver and then later using it to stab Williams in the head.

Sargent said, that’s what happened, but tried to draw attention to, what he said were, self-defensive wounds on his lip and stomach.

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday.