PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Inside the Philadelphia Flower Show, we’re seeing shades of spring.

“The birds of paradise, all of the beautiful flowers,” said Alison Heiss in South Philly.

“Reminds you of what spring is going to look like,” added Clayton Colmon of Philly.

But, that doesn’t change the forecast.

2nd Nor’easter Of March Set To Plow Through Region Midweek

With a mid-week nor’easter in our midst, Meteorologist Kate Bilo is calling for six to twelve inches in and around Philadelphia.

“I still don’t have my power back on from the last storm, so I’d like if that doesn’t happen,” said Katharine Steiner of New Hope.

For some, it may be an unwelcome winter storm, but Kate says it’s not exactly uncommon.

“In fact some of the biggest, most paralyzing snow storms, like the blizzard of ’93, have happened in March… a lot has to do with the transition from winter to spring: more heat, more moisture over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, clashes with arctic outbreaks, and in turn, you can see more explosive storms.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean we have to like it.

“That is correct,” said Chuck of Concordville.

“It just means I have to go out and shovel it.”