BREAKING: Families Of Victims In Bucks County Murders File Wrongful Death Lawsuits
Filed Under:Kobe Bryant, Local TV, Oscars, Talkers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has an Oscar.

He was given the Academy Award for the animated short category. Bryant was executive producer of the six-minute film “Dear Basketball,” a poem he wrote after ending his 20-year career on the court in 2016.

Macaulay Culkin Says Eagles Had Best Original Score For Super Bowl Victory

Bryant will add the Oscar to an already jammed trophy collection that includes five NBA championships with the Lakers, two Olympic gold medals, NBA Finals most valuable player awards, a league MVP award and four All-Star game MVP awards.

Report: Eagles In Negotiations To Keep DE Vinny Curry In Philadelphia

Backstage at last night’s Oscars, Bryant said, “I feel better than winning championships.”

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch