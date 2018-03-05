LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has an Oscar.

He was given the Academy Award for the animated short category. Bryant was executive producer of the six-minute film “Dear Basketball,” a poem he wrote after ending his 20-year career on the court in 2016.

Macaulay Culkin Says Eagles Had Best Original Score For Super Bowl Victory

Bryant will add the Oscar to an already jammed trophy collection that includes five NBA championships with the Lakers, two Olympic gold medals, NBA Finals most valuable player awards, a league MVP award and four All-Star game MVP awards.

Report: Eagles In Negotiations To Keep DE Vinny Curry In Philadelphia

Backstage at last night’s Oscars, Bryant said, “I feel better than winning championships.”

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)