PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Sunday, Jimmy Rollins put on his red and white No. 11 jersey for the first time since he was traded by the Phillies in 2014.

Rollins joined some of his former teammates for the Phillies’ Alumni Day where they honored local members of the 2008 championship team.

“It hit me that it’s been ten years — thats crazy,” Rollins told MLB.com.

Macaulay Culkin Says Eagles Had Best Original Score For Super Bowl Victory

His 4-year-old jersey still fits, and he thinks everyone still looks the same, just bigger with more gray hair.

Rollins is ready to get the retirement process started and the idea of signing a one-day contract with the Phillies has been mentioned. Rollins isn’t sure if it will happen. One thing is for sure, if Rollins signs a one-day contract, he’ll be taking the field one last time.

“If they just want me to retire and announce that, it’s fine. But if you sign me to a contract, I don’t do honorary contracts. I’m going to play that day,” Rollins told MLB.com.

Rollins continued saying, “I may just run out on the field and pull a hamstring, but I’m going to jump that line one more time.”

Report: Eagles In Negotiations To Keep DE Vinny Curry In Philadelphia

He is interested in working with young players on special projects after he retires and new Phillies manager Gabe Kapler likes the idea.

“Jimmy knows that my office is always open, Jimmy knows that he can put on a uniform at any time, and Jimmy knows that we want him around as much as possible because of the impact he can make on and off the field, and the influence he’ll have in that clubhouse,” Kapler told MLB.com.

It’s unknown if Rollins will sign a one-day contract to ceremoniously retire a Phillie, but he will be at Citizen’s Bank Park on Aug. 5 when the organization honors the 2008 championship team.