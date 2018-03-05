VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (CBS) — A 1-year-old boy dressed up as a mini-mummer to meet his favorite Philadelphia Eagle on Sunday.

Landon Slattery, of Levittown, dressed up in Mummers gear as he met Eagles center Jason Kelce at the Philadelphia Sports Card and Memorabilia Show at the Valley Forge Casino on Sunday.

Landon’s parents, Jim and Vicki Slattery, made the mini-mummer outfit for their son.

“I like your outfit, man,” Kelce told the youngster.

Kelce famously wore a Mummers outfit during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade last month.