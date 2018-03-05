By Anita Oh
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Lower Southampton Township fire officials say a firefighter was injured after falling through the floor of a second floor bathroom while battling a blaze in a home overnight.

The floor of the second story bathroom had been completely burned through when crews arrived.

The unidentified firefighter was awake and conscious when he was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital, but it’s unclear what his condition is at this time.

The fire broke out just after 2:30 Monday morning on Henry Avenue near Bridgetown Pike in Feasterville.

About 75 firefighters rushed to the home.

Lower Southampton Township Fire Marshal Bill Oettinger says luckily no one was inside at the time.

Firefighters say much of the damage is on the second floor towards the back of the home.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

