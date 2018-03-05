PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The people of Philadelphia are not the only ones still glorifying the Eagles first Super Bowl championship.

On the one-month anniversary of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin sparked the interest of Eagles fans. Culkin acknowledged the champions while live-tweeting the Oscars.

He tweeted, “Actually, the best original score of the year was New England 33- Philadelphia 41. #Oscars”

Actually, the best original score of the year was New England 33 – Philadelphia 41 #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

The tweet received almost 5,000 retweets, 12,200 likes, and, of course, comments from Eagles fans.

Eagles fans added to Culkin’s tweet, mentioning different categories the Eagles should have won an Oscar for.

Corey Graham not winning Best Director for his Electric Slide short film is a travesty. #Oscars #FlyEaglesFly — Es_Sin_Nombre (@Es_Sin_Nombre) March 5, 2018

And the best short play is "The Philly Special!" Starring Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles! — Carmen Valentino Jr (@cvphillies) March 5, 2018

Alexandre Desplat won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his music in the movie “The Shape of Water.”