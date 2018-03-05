PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A bullet smashes through a window, hitting a woman in her Southwest Philadelphia apartment.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 7100 block of Brant Place.

The 79-year-old woman was lying in her bed when investigators say the bullet came through her first-floor window and hit her in the right knee.

“We don’t know why a bullet came through this window, we don’t know if it was a stray or if they were intentionally firing into the bedroom, that we don’t know,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The woman is in stable condition.

Her 38-year-old son, who also lives in the apartment, was not hurt.