OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (CBS) – A man buried by an avalanche was found by rescue crews.

It happened at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort in California last Friday.

Lacoste Adopts Temporary Logo To Help Endangered Species

More than 100 rescuers responded to calls for help and helped several others make it to hospitals, including one person who was seriously injured.

The man is OK and we’re told he even snowboarded down the rest of the mountain after rescuers dug him out of the snow.