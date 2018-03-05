WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Area Ahead Of Nor'easterDelaware County Still Dealing With Power Outages, Downed TreesLatest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident that shutdown a portion of the Atlantic City Expressway for a period of time on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. on Monday along the Atlantic City Expressway westbound, between Berlin Crosskeys and Route 42 in Gloucester Township.

The expressway was shutdown in both directions, but has since reopened.

New Jersey State Police say the amount of vehicles involved is unknown but the vehicles crashed off the roadway into the trees and burst in flames causing a brush fire.

The fire is under control but the conditions of the victims are unknown.

The two victims were transported to Cooper Medical Center.

