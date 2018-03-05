PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we await Amazon’s decision on where it will locate its HQ2, we do know the company has picked Philadelphia for an expansion of its speedy delivery service.

If you’re a Prime member, you have Prime Now, an even faster way to get stuff like toiletries, cleaning supplies, groceries, and some electronics, says Amazon spokeswoman Lynsey Kehrli.

“No fighting traffic, no looking for parking, stay home in your jammies, enjoy your time with your family,” she said.

Kehrli spoke with CBS Denver after a Prime Now distribution hub opened there last summer.

Here, it’ll be in West Philly, at 41st and Chestnut Streets.

Amazon has been awarded a permit for a “large food establishment.”

Prime Now is free for two-hour delivery; Amazon tacks on a fee if you want it in an hour or less.

No comment from the company on its plans, including whether restaurant delivery will be included — as it is in some other locations — or if it will allow shoppers to pick up their items if they don’t want to wait for delivery.