PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for four masked men who robbed a store at gunpoint in West Philadelphia last Monday.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the I&S Mini Market on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street.

Police say the men entered the store, demanded money and forced employees to move to the back, as they stole about $1,200 from the cash register.

They fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspects are described as the following: four Hispanic males, 20 years of age, wearing black and gray clothing, and masks. Three were armed with handguns and one suspect had a shotgun.

Police say anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.