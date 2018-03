PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight leads to two men being shot in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section.

It all happened outside a beer store on Whitaker and The Boulevard, just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 18-year-old and 23-year-old men are both in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.