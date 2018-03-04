PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a box-office jungle out there, but Black Panther owns it.
The superhero fantasy-thriller blockbuster led the way for the third straight weekend by earning an estimated $66 million to push its cumulative total over the $500 million mark.
The runner-up was Red Sparrow, the debuting thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. It took in $17 million.
Third place went to the new remake, Death Wish, the vigilante drama starring Bruce Willis, with $13 million.
And in fourth place, with $11 million, was the Jason Bateman-Rachel McAdams comedy, Game Night.
Overall, industry-wide totals on Oscars weekend were well below both those of last weekend and those of a year ago.
Bill WineBill Wine has been KYW Newsradio’s movie critic since 2001. You can also hear Bill’s “Weekend Box Office” reports Mondays on KYW Newsradio; his...More from Bill Wine