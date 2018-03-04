PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a box-office jungle out there, but Black Panther owns it.

The superhero fantasy-thriller blockbuster led the way for the third straight weekend by earning an estimated $66 million to push its cumulative total over the $500 million mark.

The runner-up was Red Sparrow, the debuting thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. It took in $17 million.

Third place went to the new remake, Death Wish, the vigilante drama starring Bruce Willis, with $13 million.

And in fourth place, with $11 million, was the Jason Bateman-Rachel McAdams comedy, Game Night.

Overall, industry-wide totals on Oscars weekend were well below both those of last weekend and those of a year ago.