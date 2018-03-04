PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As clean up from Friday’s ferocious Nor’Easter continues, we are tracking the development of a second Nor’Easter set to impact the Delaware Valley within a week’s time.

The time-frame of concern is Tuesday night, Wednesday, into Wednesday night as an area of low pressure moves up the Eastern Seaboard and strengthens off-shore.

At this point, the damaging wind threat appears less widespread than with Friday’s storm, as the strongest wind gusts are likely to be concentrated along the coast.

The concern however for the downing and uprooting of trees remains present due to damage and weakening from Friday’s winds as well as a saturated ground.

Accumulating, shovelable snow is looking increasingly likely, with the possibility of the highest totals occurring east of I-95.

Precipitation is set to start as rain for most, and transition to a wet snow, that again could be heavy at times, as colder air wraps in around the back of the system.

Models are still in disagreement on timing of the transition and the duration of rain vs. snow.

Stay tuned to the evolving forecast!