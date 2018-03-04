9-year-old Anastasha Rodriguez (left) and 11-year-old Gleisha Perez (right). (credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two girls who went missing Saturday.

Nine-year-old Anastasha Rodriguez and 11-year-old Gleisha Perez were reported missing at 4 p.m.

Rodriguez is described as three feet six inches, weighing 76 pounds with a thin build, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Peres is described as five feet, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue pants with a pink shirt.

The girls were last seen Friday, March 2nd on the 2900 block of North 6th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Smith at East Detectives at (215)-686-3243.