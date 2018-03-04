Filed Under:philadelphia
9-year-old Anastasha Rodriguez (left) and 11-year-old Gleisha Perez (right). (credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two girls who went missing Saturday.

Nine-year-old Anastasha Rodriguez and 11-year-old Gleisha Perez were reported missing at 4 p.m.

Rodriguez is described as three feet six inches, weighing 76 pounds with a thin build, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Peres is described as five feet, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue pants with a pink shirt.

The girls were last seen Friday, March 2nd on the 2900 block of North 6th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Smith at East Detectives at (215)-686-3243.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch