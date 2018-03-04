DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Tens of thousands of people in our area remain without power after Friday’s Nor’easter ripped through the East Coast. Delaware county was one of the hardest hit, and official say it may not get that much better until later this week.

Tree removal services and emergency crews are working around the clock to get power back online as one in four people in the dark says Delaware County council president John McBlain.

#Delco officials hold a press conference about the #emergency storm cleanup. Most #Delco residents will not have power until late Wednesday @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/tioREyXw2s — Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) March 4, 2018

“A significant number will still be without power into Wednesday or Thursday,” he said.

McBlain says the county has asked the state for help as PECO is working to get larger populated areas restored first.

“What we have asked for resources is primarily state police and national guard to assist with traffic control,” he said. “We still have a significant number of traffic control intersections that are not operating.”

And they remind people if you are using a generator to make sure it’s outside the home, in a well ventilated area.