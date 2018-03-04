PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’ve been to Dirty Frank’s at 13th and Pine Streets in Center City anytime in the last 30 years or so, you’ve probably seen her.

“You can’t say Dirty Frank’s without saying Sheila Modglin because she is the heart of Dirty Frank’s,” explains the bar’s co-owner Jody Sweitzer.

But Sheila hasn’t been serving drinks for nearly a month now. That’s because the night of the Eagles parade, she was hit by a car while walking across the Lincoln Drive and was critically injured.

She’s still in the hospital.

“When she got into an accident time stood still and it’s tragic,” Sweitzer says. “We’re going to work really hard to get her back.”

That includes hosting the “Sheila Our SunShine Fundraiser” both inside the bar Sunday and throughout the entire block outside.

And hundreds of people showed up.

“This is what happens when you put out so much love as she does,” says Sweitzer. “It comes back.”

Rick Modglin explains his sister does not have health insurance, so this benefit aimed to help pay for Sheila’s hefty medical bills.

Modglin says isn’t surprised either by the massive show of support on Sunday.

“It truly says that she built a sphere of love around her,” he says. “Everywhere she went she was a light shining and people are drawn to that.”

But it wasn’t just Dirty Frank’s employees and regulars who want to help.

“She touched people in every neighborhood in the city,” Rick adds. “Everybody in the industry has heard of her and knows of her. If Kevin Bacon has five degrees of separation, she has three.”

He says Sheila is also known for her work in Upper Darby, where she built a community arts center for underprivileged kids.

You can donate to the Sheila Modglin Recovery Fund anytime through GoFundMe.