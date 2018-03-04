Filed Under:Chuck E. Cheese, Crime, Double Stabbing, Local TV

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a stabbing outside of a Chuck-E-Cheese in Gloucester County Sunday night.

The Deptford Police Department says officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the Chuck-E-Cheese restaurant along the 1500 block Almonesson Road.

When officers arrived people were actively fighting in front of and inside the restaurant, according to police.

Officials say an unidentified female was found with a minor stab wound to her hip, and refused medical treatment at the scene.

ALSO READ: Police: Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves 1 Injured In Montgomery County

An employee of the restaurant also sustained injuries as he attempted to separate the involved parties, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say two females were taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Tim Parks at 856-845-6300, ext. 1225.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch