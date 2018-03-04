GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a stabbing outside of a Chuck-E-Cheese in Gloucester County Sunday night.

The Deptford Police Department says officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the Chuck-E-Cheese restaurant along the 1500 block Almonesson Road.

When officers arrived people were actively fighting in front of and inside the restaurant, according to police.

Officials say an unidentified female was found with a minor stab wound to her hip, and refused medical treatment at the scene.

An employee of the restaurant also sustained injuries as he attempted to separate the involved parties, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say two females were taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Tim Parks at 856-845-6300, ext. 1225.