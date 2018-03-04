By JOE TOTORAITIS, Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak, scoring 36 points off the Philadelphia 76ers’ season-high 26 turnovers in a 118-110 victory Sunday night.

Eric Bledsoe added 22 points, and Jabari Parker had 13 to keep Milwaukee in seventh place in the Eastern Conference — a half-game game behind the sixth-place 76ers.

Dario Saric scored 25 points, Joel Embiid had 19, and JJ Redick 17 for the 76ers.

The Bucks were down 86-72 in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo scored 14 points to spark a 21-0 run to close out the quarter for a 93-86 lead. Milwaukee also capitalized on Philadelphia’s nine turnovers, including five during the surge, for 11 points.

Turnovers, fouls and poor shooting by Philadelphia helped the Bucks erase their 20-point first-quarter lead. John Henson’s 3-point play with 6:09 left in the second tied it at 51. The 76ers’ T.J. O’Connell hit a jumper to start a 21-9 run capped by Redick’s 3-pointer for a 72-60 halftime lead.

Robert Covington’s 3 pulled Philadelphia to 102-98 in the fourth, but the Bucks responded with a 3 by Bledsoe and a jumper by Antetokounmpo to pull away.

Philadelphia never got closer.

The Bucks’ victory gives them a 2-1 edge in the series. They finish the season against each other April 11 in Philadelphia.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid banged his left knee in a scramble late in the first quarter. Embiid limped off the court, but returned to start the second. . Philadelphia had 2 1/2 sections of boisterous fans in the upper bowl.

Bucks: Tyler Zeller got knocked flat on his back after scoring on a dunk. Embiid sent him sprawling brushing against him. It was a Flagrant 1 foul. Zeller eventually got up, made the free throw and then left for the locker room. … G Tony Snell started after missing the previous two games with a bruised right thigh.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Charlotte on Tuesday night.

Bucks: At Indiana on Monday night.

