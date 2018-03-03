By Chelsea Ingram
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — March came in with a giant roar as a nor’easter brought howling winds, rain and a windswept snow to the region.

Wind gusts over 60 mph hour were reported across the region and in Cape May, a wind gust of 71 mph was reported with Friday’s storm. The high winds caused damage to trees, power lines and property. If you were out in the elements Friday, you know first-hand that it was hard to get around by car and even by foot.

Snowfall totals with this system were very impressive, especially in the Poconos were some areas picked up around 2 feet of snow! At Philadelphia International, 1.5″ of snow was reported.

Saturday is a new day and precipitation-wise much quieter, however the wind is still an issue. A wind advisory remains in affect for eastern/southeastern New Jersey along with central/southern Delaware through noon today for the potential of 45 mph guts.

Winds aren’t the only problem our viewers down the Shore will be dealing with…coastal flooding also a hazard Saturday. A coastal flood warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. on Sunday. We still have a few more high tide cycles where moderate tidal flooding will be imminent. Numerous roadways are expected to flood and minor to moderate property damage is possible. Wave heights in the ocean will also range from 8-14 feet through Sunday. The combination of wave action and tides will likely result in beach erosion.

High temperatures in are forecast to rise into the mid/upper 40s Saturday, but with the relentless wind, it will feel more like the 30s pretty much all day.

We are keeping a close eye on the forecast once again for the upcoming week as we track the potential development of another coastal low that could bring rain and snow (for some) to the region.

FORECAST:

  • THIS AFTERNOON – Windy with a Some Sunshine. Gusts to 40mph Possible. High 47.
  • TONIGHT – Seasonable with Gradual Clearing. Low 35
  • TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Seasonable. High 47.
  • MONDAY – Sunny and Pleasant. High 48.
  • TUESDAY – Increasing Clouds with Late Day Rain, Turning to Snow Showers N&W. High 50.
  • WEDNESDAY – Mostly Cloudy with a Chance of Rain and Snow. High 47.
