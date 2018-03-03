PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the third time in two weeks, authorities in Camden County have arrested a man for attempting to lure a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activities.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says Curtis Woods, 27, of Voorhees, believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl he met online. However, authorities say he had actually been sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective. When Woods arrived at the agreed location in Runnemede on Friday in the middle of a snow storm, he was met and arrested by law enforcement officers.

Woods was charged with second degree Luring, Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault, Attempt to Endanger the Welfare of a Child and Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact.

He was being held at Camden County Correctional Facility pending a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities say Woods is the the third man in the span of two weeks arrested for trying to lure a minor for sex.