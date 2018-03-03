PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a police officer was seriously injured after his patrol car was struck by a drunk driver in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday along Route 322 near Route 50 in Mays Landing.

Township of Hamilton Police say Officer Rudolph was sitting inside his marked patrol car on Route 322 diverting traffic onto Rt. 50 due to downed wires in the roadway when the driver of a 2002 Volkswagen failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and directions, and crashed into the front of his patrol vehicle.

Officer Rudolph suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The driver, identified as Isaiah Rasul Muhammad Smith of Whitsett, North Carolina, was not injured in the crash. He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

He was also cited for careless driving, reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without a seatbelt, and other violations.

Further charges are pending.