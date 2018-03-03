PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In case you need a reminder that spring is almost here after that awful storm kicked off the weekend, the Philadelphia Flower Show is now open to the public.

It’s hard to walk even a few feet inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center without hearing a “wow” or “look at that” from the show’s attendees.

“This is my third year, and this is the best one ever,” says Pamela Keenan. “It’s gorgeous. The colors are spectacular. The rainforest sounds behind it, it just makes you really excited that the winter is almost over.”

The Rainforest is a new attraction this year and seems to be a crowd favorite.

“Just beautiful,” says Kathy Landmesser.

But something else caught her eye as well.

“So far the thing that was most interesting was the water,” Landmesser says, “because I have a pond so I’m getting a lot of good ideas about what I’m going to do in the spring.”

This year’s theme is, indeed, “Wonders of Water.”

“There’s just stimulation, what you see, what you hear,” says Keenan, “and I also appreciate looking at the designs, it’s competitive and this year, in particular, the ponds…it’s inspiring.”

“It’s just a breath of fresh air,” adds Kathleen Tyson, “especially after we just had the snowstorm, so they’ve done a beautiful job.”

The Philadelphia Flower Show is open through March 11.