ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Two large chunks fell off the former Trump Plaza in Atlantic City during Friday’s nor’easter.

The 20 to 30 feet chunks blew off the exterior wall due to the high winds.

The former #Trump Tower is going to need a new wall. Two 20-30 ft chunks of exterior blown off and covering nearby street due to windy #WinterStorm #Weather pic.twitter.com/Q4gdPFXgvv — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 2, 2018

The area has been blocked off from traffic and pedestrians.

Insulation and debris from the plaza have been blowing onto the boardwalk due to the high winds.

No injuries were reported.