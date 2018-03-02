PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —No one seems to be immune from the high winds as they deliver a powerful blow throughout the region, even causing a CBS3 meteorologist a scare when a tree fell onto her house.

Omg you can’t make this stuff up! The neighbors’ 2-story-tall tree just fell into our house! 😱 Good thing we get along with them! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TFUq4Y9V3N — Katie Fehlinger (@katiefehlinger) March 2, 2018

Katie Fehlinger tweeted out two photos showing the aftermath of her neighbor’s tree that fell onto her home on Friday evening.

No one was hurt.

The unrelenting nor’easter storm is causing many trees to be uprooted and mass power outages.