TRACKING A NOR'EASTER: Powerful Storm Slamming Region | Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power | Amtrak, Several Regional Rail Lines Suspended; Flights Canceled | Radar | Latest Forecast | Traffic 
By Katie Fehlinger
Filed Under:Katie Fehlinger, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —No one seems to be immune from the high winds as they deliver a powerful blow throughout the region, even causing a CBS3 meteorologist a scare when a tree fell onto her house.

Katie Fehlinger tweeted out two photos showing the aftermath of her neighbor’s tree that fell onto her home on Friday evening.

The tweet reads: “Omg you can’t make this stuff up! The neighbors’ 2-story-tall tree just fell into our house! Good thing we get along with them!”

No one was hurt.

The unrelenting nor’easter storm is causing many trees to be uprooted and mass power outages.

