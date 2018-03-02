TRACKING A NOR'EASTER: Powerful Storm Slamming Region | Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power | Amtrak, Several Regional Rail Lines Suspended; Flights Canceled | Radar | Latest Forecast | Traffic 
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and a 71-year-old woman at a home in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in a home on the 3400 block of Chippendale Avenue.

The 42-year-old wife suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. She was pronounced dead around 7:45 p.m.

Police say the 71-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to Arria-Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 8:05 p.m.

Police say the man fled in a silver Nissan Rogue.

No arrest was made and no weapon has been recovered, according to police.

