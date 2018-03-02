PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeBron James is pouring gasoline on the fire.

James has been recently rumored to be considering the Sixers this offseason when he becomes a free-agent and on Thursday night, the young Sixers beat James and the Cavs in Cleveland, 108-97.

After the game, James shouted out fellow Klutch Sports client Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on Instagram.

The rumors of James to Philly began swirling when Bill Simmons wrote a column explaining why James should “roll the dice with Philadelphia” if he wants to catch Michael Jordan.

Later, a PA company put up three billboards in Cleveland in attempt to lure James to Philly. James called the billboards flattering. Later in the week, it was reported James visited a Philly-area school, but James denied that report.