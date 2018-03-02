TRACKING A NOR'EASTER: Another ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Eyeing Up Northeast Radar | Latest Forecast | 
By Chris Isidore

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – L.L. Bean became the latest retailer to announce that it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to customers younger than 21.

In response to a tweet from one consumer asking the outdoors retailer to change its policy, the Maine-based retailer replied late Thursday, “In the wake of this shooting we have reviewed our policy on firearm sales, and we will no longer be selling guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.”

It’s the fourth high-profile retailer to change its policy on gun sales to younger customers in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting last month.

On Wednesday Dick’s Sporting Goods, the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, and Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, announced new their restrictions. Dick’s also said it would no longer sell assault-style rilfes to anyone at its stores. Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, announced Thursday it would raise the age for weapon purchases at its Fred Meyer general merchandise stores.

