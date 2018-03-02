PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds did their part at a luncheon on Friday to raise awareness and funds, and to honor those who support the low-income LGBTQ community in Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

“People who are LGBT feel safe here, they feel respected here, and they feel valued here,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, praising the work of the Mazzoni Center at the fundraising luncheon.

Mazzoni has helped more than 30,000 people since it open its doors offering healthcare, education, and help with complicated legal issues like name changes and workplace discrimination.

They’ve been amazing for me. They’ve helped me in so many ways I can’t even explain,” said 37-year-old Sy.

It’s that kind of assistance that honoree Tiffany Palmer expected when she was one of the first lawyers to offer her services.

“I feel so gratified that it carries on what we started back in 1998,” she said.

With the help of its lawyers and the community, Mazzoni is on its way to doing more.