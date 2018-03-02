PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Hundreds voiced complaints to Amazon on Friday after their Alexa smart assistant reportedly malfunctioned.

Many complaints expressed delayed responses or total loss of connection around noon.

According to a report from Tech Crunch, complaints have included: “I’m not sure what went wrong”, “sorry, something went wrong”, or a loud chime followed by “sorry, your echo dot lost its connection” and the red ring of sadness.

By mid-afternoon, Alexa returned resumed normal function as it was responding to voice commands.

At this moment, there is no clarity on what caused the malfunction but a reports suggests the troubles were with Amazon Web Services.