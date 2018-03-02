PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 100 Philadelphia Police Department recruits are about to hit the streets after graduating from the Police Academy.

There was even a bonus on stage inside the Temple University Performing Arts Center.

The fresh officers all snapped to attention, barking out their names one after the other, as the City Managing Director administered the oath of office.

Mayor Kenney exhorted them to immerse themselves in the neighborhoods they cover.

“I love the diversity of this class. God speed, and God bless you,” he said.

Then, Police Commissioner Richard Ross walked to the podium.

“They look sharp, don’t they?” he said.

At the end of the ceremonies, each grad and their families returned to the stage for individual photographs with the Commissioner, after which one of them, 26-year-old new officer Michael Guidera suddenly dropped to one knee.

“I proposed to my girlfriend,” Guidera said.

“I had no idea,” said his new fiancee Elizabeth said.

A shocked and delighted Elizabeth had no idea, but she leaped into his arms. The crowd approved, especially Guidera’s classmates, who were in on it. They hooted and hollered.

Commissioner Ross saw it happen in front of him, as he was saying hello to Elizabeth’s mother.

“She had just said to me, ‘he’s going to marry my daughter.’ She just got that out of her mouth, when he dropped to his knee. Those are the things that help me decompress. It made my day!” he said.