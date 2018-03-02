PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has died after police say he was struck by a falling tree while driving on Friday evening as a powerful nor’easter slammed the Delaware Valley.

It happened around 7 p.m. near South Gulph Road between Arden And Upper Gulph Roads in Upper Merion Township.

“Upon arrival, they found an approximately forty-five foot section of a large tree had toppled onto the roadway and struck a passenger car that had been traveling northbound on South Gulph Rd. The tree had landed on the front windshield, dashboard and front seat of the vehicle,” said police in a news release.

Police say they found a 57-year-old man of Upper Merion inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation.

The man’s death is one of several that occurred across the Northeast during Friday’s storm.

An 11-year-old boy in New York state was reportedly killed by downed trees.

A 6-year-old Virginia boy and adults in Virginia, Rhode Island and Maryland also died Friday due to fallen trees or tree limbs.