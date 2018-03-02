PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Powerful wind gusts in the region caused a tree along Interstate 76 to come crashing down on the highway.

Powerful Nor’easter Slamming Region, Bringing Rain, Snow

It happened on the westbound lanes of I-76 in Gladwyne, Montgomery County, around 1 p.m. Friday.

Traffic cameras show the tree landed on top of a SEPTA bus.

Nor’easter Causing Thousands Of Power Outages Across Region

The westbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

There were no reported injuries.