PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Powerful wind gusts in the region caused a tree along Interstate 76 to come crashing down on the highway.

It happened on the westbound lanes of I-76 in Gladwyne, Montgomery County, around 1 p.m. Friday.

Traffic cameras show the tree landed on top of a SEPTA bus.

The westbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

There were no reported injuries.

