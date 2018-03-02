PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comedienne Tiffany Haddish is doing two sold out shows at the Borgata in Atlantic City next week. The break out star also launched a special effort to help South Jersey children in foster care.

Tiffany Haddish spent her teenage years in group homes, moving from place to place. So she decided to help kids in foster care in by donating proceeds from her VIP ticket sales from two shows at the Borgata to CASA, a group that provides court advocates for kids.

The goal is to buy the kids brand new suitcases, says Director of Development Lauren Crenshaw.

“It’s very important to her,” she says, “Tiffany remembers going from place to place with all of her stuff in a trash bag and it is a very common picture for foster youth.”

Crenshaw says Haddish wants kids to be able to move from place to place with dignity. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, provides volunteers for roughly 1000 children and ensures each child has a voice.

Haddish, who was the first black woman comedian to host Saturday Night Live, will perform at the Borgata on March 9th. Visit atlanticcapecasa.org to donate.